Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka gram panchayat poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am on Dec 30

Karnataka gram panchayat poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am on Dec 30

A total of 5,728 gram panchayats voted on December 22 and December 27.Candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.

bengaluru Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.
More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections.(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

The results of the Karnataka gram panchayat elections will be announced on December 30. The Karnataka gram panchayat elections were held in two phases on December 22 and December 27.

A total of 5,728 gram panchayats voted on December 22 and December 27.Candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.

More than 2 lakh candidates contested the recently conducted elections which saw 82% voter turnout in the first phase and 80% voter turnout in the second phase of the elections. On December 22, elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase. On December 27, elections were held for 39,378 seats on the day of the second phase of the election.

Close to 3 lakh people have voted in the recent gram panchayat polls. The state election commission and government officials had made adequate efforts to ensure that people can vote safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Special efforts were undertaken to ensure that Covid-19 infected individuals could also cast their vote.

The results of the Karnataka polls can be accessed at karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa is hopeful that BJP has performed well in the elections. “According to my information it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls,” the Karnataka chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Local body election allow political parties to assess their grasp of the state or region’s politics at its grassroots level. It also helps political leaders to understand the demands of the electorate ahead of any major elections.

(with inputs from PTI)

