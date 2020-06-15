e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka Health Minister attends wedding without wearing mask amid Covid outbreak

Karnataka Health Minister attends wedding without wearing mask amid Covid outbreak

This is not the first time that Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has flouted the norms for preventing the spread of Covid-19. He took part in a procession in Chitradurga on June 2 and flouted social distancing norms.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Davanagere
The Minister was attending the wedding ceremony of son of former minister Parameshwar Naik at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was on Monday seen without face mask at an event in Davanagere amid Covid-19 crisis in the country.

The Minister was attending the wedding ceremony of son of former minister Parameshwar Naik at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere.

This is not the first time that Sriramulu has flouted the norms for preventing the spread of Covid-19. He took part in a procession in Chitradurga on June 2 and flouted social distancing norms. He was seen surrounded by several supporters while a big garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 6,245 Covid-19 cases including 2,977 cured, 3,196 active cases and 72 deaths. (ANI)

2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
Southwest monsoon has advanced further, rains to continue in at least 4 states: IMD
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
