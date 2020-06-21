e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka lays down criteria to appoint Pollution Board chief

Karnataka lays down criteria to appoint Pollution Board chief

Through a gazette notification, the government on Friday fixed the criteria.The chairperson would be selected by a search-cum- selection committee comprising the Chief Minister, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Chief Secretary.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
The Karnataka government has set the criteria to appoint a chairperson to the state pollution control board.
The Karnataka government has set the criteria to appoint a chairperson to the state pollution control board.The aspirants to the post should hold a master’s degree in environment engineering or equivalent degree from a recognised university or institute.

Through a gazette notification, the government on Friday fixed the criteria.The chairperson would be selected by a search-cum- selection committee comprising the Chief Minister, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Chief Secretary.

The notification said the government should nominate a person having knowledge or practical experience in matters relating to environmental protection or a person having knowledge and experience in an institution dealing with environmental issues.

Also, the government fixed a maximum age limit of 56 years as on the last date for the receipt of applications. The government would have to call for applications three months prior to the expiry of the term of the chairman by publishing in two national newspapers.

The rules were fixed against the backdrop of a public interest litigation filed in November 2019 requesting the Karnataka High Court to direct the state government to frame the recruitment rules for the appointment of chairperson and members of the Pollution Board.

