e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases

Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases

The state recorded 5,072 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 90,942 cumulative cases which include 33,750 discharges and 1,796 deaths.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Among the 72 dead in the state on Saturday included a 105-year man old from who had been fighting the virus since June 20 but finally succumbed.
Among the 72 dead in the state on Saturday included a 105-year man old from who had been fighting the virus since June 20 but finally succumbed.(HT Photo)
         

With 55,388 active Covid-19 cases Karnataka has overtaken Tamil Nadu in the number of active coronavirus count. Tamil Nadu currently has 52,273 active cases. On Saturday, Karnataka saw for the third successive day more than 5,000 cases.

The state recorded 5,072 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 90,942 cumulative cases which include 33,750 discharges and 1,796 deaths. Among the 72 dead in the state on Saturday included a 105-year man old from who had been fighting the virus since June 20 but finally succumbed.

Meanwhile, revenue minister R Ashoka announced that all Covid-19 related dead bodies in Bangalore would be cremated free of cost. Currently, Rs 900 is charged as cost of the bamboo stretcher in which the dead body is placed, Rs 250 as cremation charges at the 12 electric crematoriums present in the state capital.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In