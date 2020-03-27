Karnataka records third Covid-19 death; 65-yr-old man had travelled to Delhi

bengaluru

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:31 IST

A 65-year-old man from Karnataka’s Tumkur district has died after contracting Covid-19, a senior official said on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus disease-related fatalities in the southern state to three.

K Rakesh Kumar, Tumkur’s deputy commissioner, said the man had apparently stayed at Jama Masjid in Delhi and returned to Bengaluru by train on March 11.

He is also said to have come in contact with at least 33 people, according to Kumar. Contact tracing has been started for who came in touch with the man, he added.

The official said all three of his wives and 20 children along with 10 other members of his family have been quarantined.

Karnataka has reported 62 Covid-19 cases till date, including the five people who have been discharged and three deaths, officials said on Friday.

According to an official release, seven new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported between 5pm on March 26 and 8am on March 27.

A 10-month-old boy, the youngest in the country to have been infected by the virus, is among them. The release said the infant and his family, who are from Dakshina Kannada, went to Kerala recently.

They have been isolated at a hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

More than 700 people in India have contracted Covid-19, according to data released by the Union ministry of health on Friday, as the country entered the third day of the three-week nationwide lockdown to clamp the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The health ministry said 724 people have Covid-19 and out of which 66 patients have been cured of the respiratory illness, 17 have died and one person left the country before being diagnosed.