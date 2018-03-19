12-year-old girl’s throat slit in toilet in MP

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in the toilet of her house by someone who slit her throat in Jabalpur on Monday morning.

The incident was reported from Katra Bajrang Bada area falling under the jurisdiction of Adartal police station.

Tek Chand Sharma, assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Adartal police station said the girl Priya Thakur who was a class 6 student had woken up early as she had to go to a temple along with her friend.

“She told her friend that she will take bath and freshen up before going to the temple.

When she didn’t come out for a long time, her friend called her repeatedly but there was no response”, he said.

Sharma said then her friend told family members of the girl who looked for her around the house and found her lying in the toilet with blood all around. “She was rushed to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injury”, he said.

Sharma said they will solve the case soon as they have got some clues.

The father of the girl is a driver while her mother works as a beedi maker. Police have registered a case of murder and sent the body for post-mortem. The investigation is on in the case. Police will record the statements of her family members.