Sunday, Aug 11, 2019

2 arrested for abetting woman’s suicide in MP’s Sehore

The accused, Hariprasad Verma and Jagdish Verma, tried to sexually harass the 37-year-old woman whenever her husband left home for work, said police.

bhopal Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhopal/Sehore
Two men were arrested on Saturday for alleged abetment of suicide of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.
Two men were arrested on Saturday for alleged abetment of suicide of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

The accused, Hariprasad Verma and Jagdish Verma, tried to sexually harass the 37-year-old woman whenever her husband left home for work, said police.

She told her husband about the incident. When he went to confront the duo, they threatened him with dire consequences. This put the woman under a lot of stress.

Additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav said the woman consumed some poisonous substance on July 9 and died on July 13 while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The accused were booked under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 14:46 IST

