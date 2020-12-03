e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / 5 of MP family drown to death after boat capsizes during temple visit

5 of MP family drown to death after boat capsizes during temple visit

A state disaster response force (SDRF) team, rushed to the spot for rescue operation, fished out all the five bodies late Wednesday night.

bhopal Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Five people drowned after a part of the small boat they were travelling in broke off, resulting in the boat capsizing in the dam.
Five people drowned after a part of the small boat they were travelling in broke off, resulting in the boat capsizing in the dam. (REUTERS Photo/Representative use)
         

At least five persons, including two women and three children of a family, drowned when their boat capsized in a dam in Agar-Malwa district, 200 km west of Bhopal, while the family was on the way to a temple on Wednesday evening, said police.

The deceased were identified as Ramkanya, 35, her daughter Jaya, 13, Sunita, 40, her daughter Alka, 13 and son Abhishek, 9, all residents of Kanad village of the district, said police.

Agar-Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar said, “All the five were going to a temple of goddess Pacheti. They boarded a small boat to cross the dam on Wednesday afternoon. In the middle of the dam, a part of the boat broke off and the boat capsized in the dam.”

A state disaster response force (SDRF) team, rushed to the spot for rescue operation, fished out all the five bodies late Wednesday night.

Also Read: MP triple murder mystery solved with 3 arrests but serial killer still on the loose

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier, in another incident, three sisters drowned in a pond in Shahdol district on Wednesday while bathing.

The deceased were identified as Sandhya Singh, 9, Baby Singh, 6, and Neha Singh, all residents of Shyamdeeh village of the district.

tags
top news
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Maruti to stop production of Vitara Brezza SUV at Toyota’s Bidadi plant
Maruti to stop production of Vitara Brezza SUV at Toyota’s Bidadi plant
‘I’ll remember it forever’: KL Rahul’s gesture floors Cameron Green
‘I’ll remember it forever’: KL Rahul’s gesture floors Cameron Green
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In