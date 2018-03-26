CM Chouhan says MP govt will pay for treatment of CRPF jawan who carries intestine part in polythene bag

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced extending all financial assistance to CRPF jawan Manoj Tomar (32) who has been carrying a part of his intestine in a polythene bag attached to his body following injuries suffered in a Maoist attack.

Tomar, who belongs to Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, was injured in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in March 2014. Manoj also suffered injuries in one of his eyes in the attack.

According to Tomar, he is being treated in a hospital at Raipur, but needs better treatment outside Chhattisgarh.

After the media highlighted his plight, Chouhan said the state government would arrange for his treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. The CM said he could be treated at other hospitals too, if required.

Morena collector Bhaskar Lakshyakar said they had sent two proposals to the state government — one for providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Tomar and the other for his treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi at the state government’s expenses. Now, the government had approved the proposal for his treatment.

“We have informed Tomar about the state government’s decision. He is happy with the decision,” said Lakshyakar.