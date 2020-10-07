e-paper
Home / Bhopal / FIR against ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, 8 others for violating Covid norms during public meet in state

FIR against ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, 8 others for violating Covid norms during public meet in state

The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Bhander police station in Datia district against Nath and eight others on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mahor on Monday.

bhopal Updated: Oct 07, 2020 06:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Datia
The party held a poll meeting at Bhander in Datiya where Nath, party candidate Pool Singh Baraiya and others were present.
         

An FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and eight others, under multiple sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act, for violation of Covid-19 norms during a public meeting in the state.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Bhander police station in Datia district against Nath and eight others on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mahor on Monday.

According to the FIR copy, applicant Nahar Singh Yadav, district Congress chief has sought permission for holding a meeting at Mandi premises in Bhander on October 5. Permission was granted for the gathering of 100 people with the condition of adhering to Covid-19 norms.

The party held a poll meeting at Bhander in Datiya where Nath, party candidate Pool Singh Baraiya and others were present.

The police in the FIR copy said after seeing footage from the poll meeting, “it was evident that 2,000-2,500 persons were present as against permission of 100 persons allowed, which violated Covid-19 safety guidelines and Section 144 of CrPC.”

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10, the Election Commission of India had announced. The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place the next day, while nomination papers can be withdrawn by October 19, according to the bypoll schedule.

By-elections are due on 28 seats which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

