FIR against over 400 unidentified migrants for pelting stones at cops in Madhya Pradesh

bhopal

Updated: May 05, 2020 06:32 IST

An FIR has been lodged against over 400 unidentified migrant workers for stone pelting at police in Sendhwa area of Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

At least 3 police personnel had received injuries in the incident, said Rajendra Solanki, Sub-Inspector at Sendhwa Rural Police Station.

On Sunday, migrant workers had blocked the national highway here and allegedly pelted stones at the police in which three cops received minor injuries.