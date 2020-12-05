e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / In Madhya Pradesh, any marriage with intent to convert will now lead to 10 years in prison

In Madhya Pradesh, any marriage with intent to convert will now lead to 10 years in prison

The statement also said that if any individual wishes to convert their religion, then they have to inform the district magistrate’s office one month in advance.

bhopal Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 23:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hold meeting over Religious Freedom Bill, 2020.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hold meeting over Religious Freedom Bill, 2020. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting with officials on the Religious Freedom Bill, 2020 to stop forced religious conversions in the state.

The new bill introduces penal provisions for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means. Under the proposed law, conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means will lead to a prison term of up to ten years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

A statement, released by the chief minister’s office, said mass religious conversions will also attract a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000. The statement also said that any marriage performed with the intention of religious conversion will be declared null.

“Religious conversion after hiding one’s own religion will attract 3-10 years of imprisonment & minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Mass religious conversion (2 or more people) will attract 5-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 Lakh,” the statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The statement also said that if any individual wishes to convert their religion, then they have to inform the district magistrate’s office one month in advance. Religious leaders involved in the process will also inform the DM’s office a month in advance.

The chief minister’s office in its statement said in case of conversion of a minor or any person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, violators could face a prison term of up to 10 years or face fine of up to Rs 50,000.

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister had said that the Religious Freedom Bill, 2020 is his government’s ‘Beti Bachao Abhiyan’. While speaking to mediapersons before the meeting, he said, “It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent. Later, their life becomes hell. Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our beti bachao abhiyan.”

Several BJP-ruled states are planning to introduce anti-conversion bills in a bid to stop ‘love jihad’. ‘Love Jihad’, according to right-wing groups, is a process of conversion where Muslim men lure Hindu women into marriage with an intent to convert them.

On November 28, Uttar Pradesh government introduced the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 to stop forced or fraudulent religious conversions. The Karnataka government is also planning on introducing a similar bill.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In