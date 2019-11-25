e-paper
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Kailash Joshi, a soft-spoken leader known for his simplicity

Joshi breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital. He was suffering from heart ailments and diabetes, news agency PTI quoted a hospital official as saying.

bhopal Updated: Nov 25, 2019 02:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Chandra Joshi died after prolonged illness
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Chandra Joshi died after prolonged illness
         

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Chandra Joshi died after prolonged illness at a private hospital on Sunday, a statement issued by the party unit said. He was 90 years old.

Joshi breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital. He was suffering from heart ailments and diabetes, news agency PTI quoted a hospital official as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Joshi’s demise and lauded his contribution towards strengthening the Jan Sangh and BJP. In a tweet, Modi said, “Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India.” “He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Expressing his condolence Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said, “The demise of soft spoken and unpretentious Kailash Joshi who was known for his simplicity is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh politics.”

Born on July 14, 1929, Joshi served as the MP chief minister from 1977 to 1978. He was a legislator for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

