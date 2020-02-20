e-paper
Madhya Pradesh breaks own record in thermal power generation

The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company has created a new record by producing 1099.7 lakh units of thermal power on February 18, the official of state public relations department said.

bhopal Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its earlier record of thermal power generation by producing 1099.7 lakh units in one day, an official said on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company has created a new record by producing 1099.7 lakh units of thermal power on February 18, the official of state public relations department said.

This is the maximum thermal power generated in Madhya Pradesh in one day so far, he added.

The state’s previous highest power generation in a day was recorded at 1074.5 lakh units on March 25 last year.

In this record production, Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Chachai generated 50.6 lakh units, while Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Birsinghpur produced 289.6 lakh units, the official said.

Satpura Thermal Power Station in Sarni and Shri Singaji Thermal Power Project at Khandwa produced 261.8 lakh units and and 497.7 lakh units respectively, he added.

State Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh congratulated the entire staff of the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company on achieving this feat.

