Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:44 IST

A 17-year-old boy was killed by four teenagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday after he fought with one of them against uploading his minor sister’s photo on Facebook, said police.

A resident of Bapu Nagar in Jabalpur, Krishna Singh, 17, was attacked by the four accused with a sharp-edged weapon. Police arrested two accused on Sunday and are interrogating them, said Siddharth Bahuguna, superintendent of police, Jabalpur.

“The accused confessed their crime and told police that one of them had uploaded Krishna’s sister’s photo. It was a normal picture. But Krishna felt offended and fought with a 16-year-old accused of uploading the photo a few days ago. The accused called him to discuss the matter near Karondi Railway line on Saturday,” said the SP.

He further said, “When Krishna reached the place with his cousin brother, the accused was standing with his three other friends. They had a heated argument for uploading the photo. One of the accused hit Krishna with an iron bangle. All four accused beat him up and attacked his leg with a sharp-edged weapon. Krishna fainted on the road. The accused fled from the spot. The cousin, with help of a passersby, informed the police and called an ambulance.”

Krishna was rushed to a nearby private hospital from where doctors referred him to another hospital. Later, he was taken to another private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night, said Ashok Singh, Krishna’s father.

On the complaint of the father, police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested two accused. Police are trying to nab two other accused.

(With inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)