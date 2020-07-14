e-paper
Marriage hall owned by Bhopal rape accused razed, allotment of govt bungalow cancelled

Marriage hall owned by Bhopal rape accused razed, allotment of govt bungalow cancelled

A reward of Rs 30,000 was also announced by district police in Bhopal for information to help them arrest the accused, who runs a small vernacular newspaper, said police.

bhopal Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:00 IST
Shruti Tomar| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Shruti Tomar| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), district administration and police jointly razed his marriage hall in Talaiya area of Bhopal city.
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), district administration and police jointly razed his marriage hall in Talaiya area of Bhopal city.
         

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday cancelled the journalist accreditation and allotment of the government bungalow to a 68-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting several minor girls in the state capital of Bhopal, officials said.

The Bhopal district administration demolished an illegally-constructed marriage hall owned by him, they added.

A reward of Rs 30,000 was also announced by district police in Bhopal for information to help them arrest the accused, who runs a small vernacular newspaper, said police.

Another minor girl registered a first information report (FIR) against the man accusing him of raping her in Bhopal for at least two years. Five minor girls had lodged a similar FIR on Sunday against the accused who is absconding, said police.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), district administration and police jointly razed his marriage hall in Talaiya area of Bhopal city.

“The rape accused Pyare Miyan had constructed the marriage hall on government’s land. He was running it illegally. Hence, it was demolished today,” Avinash Lavaniya, Bhopal collector’s, said.

Irshad Wali, Bhopal’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, said they are trying to nab the man.

“He is booked under section 366 (a) (procuration of minor girls), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 120 b (criminal conspiracy) and sections 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Wali said.

“Police have got a three-day remand from the court for interrogation of Sweety Vishwakarma, 21, who worked as an assistant to Pyare Miyan. Vishwakarma used to take girls to Pyare Miyan by luring them in the name of getting a job of housekeeping in posh areas bungalows,” he added.

Mangla Prasad Mishra, the director in the directorate of public relations (DPR), in a letter to Wali the man’s state-level accreditation as a journalist, has been cancelled with effect from July 13, 2020, “as per accreditation rules due to his involvement in a crime.”

In another letter to the chief secretary on Monday, Mishra said the allotment of a government bungalow to the man was cancelled as he was no longer a state-level accredited journalist.

Five teenaged girls were found by a police patrolling team in an intoxicated state in Ratibad area at 3am on Sunday.

During counselling by Childline, the girls revealed that the man used to call them to attend parties and raped them, said police.

“More girls are expected to come… with their complaints as he has been raping the minor girls who are from the weaker section for a long time after forcing them to consume liquor,” Archana Sahay, Childline’s director, said.

