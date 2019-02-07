Minor girl, brothers evicted after molestation complaint against school hostel in-charge in MP

A minor girl and her two brothers were evicted from their school hostel on Wednesday allegedly after the girl lodged a police complaint against the hostel in-charge, named Kallu, for molesting her. The incident took place in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim belongs to a tribal community, and along with her brothers, used to study in the school run by a Christian missionary. Her family has requested police to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the guilty.

Damoh Superintendent of Police RS Vailvanshi said, “The matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the culprits.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 10:10 IST