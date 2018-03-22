MP assembly adjourned sine die after ruckus over suicide case, budget passed amid uproarious scenes

Madhya Pradesh state assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after repeated disruptions during the House proceedings on the issue of alleged suicide by a woman who was said to be the daughter-in-law of PWD minister Rampal Singh.

The budget was passed amid uproarious scenes with voice vote with Opposition alleging it was unprecedented the way session was cut short hurriedly before the due date-March 28.

There was adjournment of the House four times due to ruckus created by the Opposition which was demanding a discussion on the suicide case and overall women safety in the state.

Congress legislators who had moved adjournment motion wanted a discussion on the suicide case and overall safety of women in the state.

Seeking cooperation of Congress legislators in the smooth conduct of the House proceedings, speaker Sitasharan Sharma, however, maintained that the demand was being looked into, adding that there were already call attention motions related to these issues.

This led to pandemonium in the House. Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said the Opposition was not allowing the House proceedings deliberately. Congress legislators maintained that all they wanted was a discussion on the issue. They entered the well and started shouting slogans against the state government and related to women safety.

Ajay Singh, leader of the Opposition in the House said it was a black day in the history of the assembly the way the listed business for the day was amended to end the budget session prematurely. “It is clear now that daughters are not safe in your regime”, he said.

BJP legislators responded by questioning Congress that if they were so serious about women safety, where was their MLA Hemant Katare and where they were not presenting him before the authorities concerned.

After the House was adjourned sine die, Ajay Singh told media persons outside that he was a six-time MLA, but he had never come across what had happened in the House on Wednesday. “This is a black day in our democracy. Without allowing discussion on such a sensitive issue, the budget was passed hurriedly and House adjourned sine die”, he said, adding, “Our voice is being stifled”.