14-yr-old MP girl sold by father for Rs 4 lakh to Rajasthan man, raped: Cop

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:03 IST

A 14-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, who was sold for Rs 4 lakh and raped in Rajasthan, has finally been rescued in Ujjain, 190 km west of Bhopal, on Sunday late evening, said police.

Ujjain police arrested four people including the girl’s father, another man from Udaipur and two women from Ujjain under section 370 (a) (exploitation of trafficked person), 372 (2) (selling minor for purpose of prostitution) and 376 (rape) of IPC and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

“The girl, a resident of Ujjain, was taken to Udaipur by her parents in November. The parents told her that she was going to be married. The girl objected but her father solemnized her marriage on November 24 in a village in Udaipur district. The parents then came back to Ujjain after leaving the girl with her husband, from the illegal marriage, in the village.”

“The man raped the girl and told her that her parents had sold her for Rs 4 lakh. On December 8, the girl asked him to take her to Ujjain to see her parents for one last time, following which the man brought her to Ujjain. On Sunday, he tried to take her back to Udaipur but she contacted her aunt and shared her ordeal with her,” said the SP.

The aunt informed the Childline and the police, following which, the accused were arrested and the girl was sent for counselling.