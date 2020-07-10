Oppn parties say Dubey’s arrest suspicious, seek CBI probe in case

bhopal

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 03:07 IST

Alleging that gangster Vikas Dubey’s “safe exit” from Kanpur and the sequence of events leading to his arrest in Ujjain was suspicious, senior leaders from Opposition parties on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple at Ujjan on Thursday, ending a six-day manhunt for the gangster accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said, “Such a big criminal whom the police are searching for day and night, his safe exit from Kanpur and arrival in Ujjain and later entry into the temple and the way he shouted to get himself arrested gives birth to a lot of suspicion. It hints at some protection and it should be probed.”

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh demanded that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan order a judicial probe into Dubey’s arrest.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the “grant of protection” to Dubey. She also accused the BJP government in UP of “complete failure” in handling the case. “The UP government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him,” she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati alleged that Dubey’s patrons were present in the Uttar Pradesh government and asked the state government to take strict action against them.

“The public is also waiting for the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure strict punishment at the earliest to all the government and political patrons and conspirators connected with Vikas Dubey in his heinous crimes,” she said in another tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised questions regarding the arrest. “We hear that the main accused of the Kanpur case is now in police custody. If true, then the government should clarify whether this was surrender or arrest,” he tweeted.