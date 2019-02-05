Manager summoned by CBI for fake spares in India-made Bofors found dead

A junior works manager (JWM) of Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur who went missing on January 17 after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the use of Chinese-made parts in the Dhanush artillery gun, was found dead in the factory area on Tuesday, the police said.

Police in Jabalpur said a bloodstained blade was found near the body of SC Khatua, 45. The body was highly decomposed and was found in the factory area. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.Family members suspect that Khatua was murdered.

Dhanush is a long-range artillery weapon — the Indian version of the Bofors Howitzer gun.

CBI had booked a Delhi-based firm and unidentified officials of the Gun Carriage Factory in July 2017 for selling fake Chinese spare parts to the ordnance factory, which falls under the defence ministry’s production department.

CBI had registered the first information report (FIR) of cheating and forgery against unknown officials of the factory, accusing them of entering into a conspiracy with the Delhi-based firm which was selected to supply some parts required for the manufacture of the artillery guns.

Khatua went out of his house on January 17 morning, but didn’t return on the day. His wife Mausami Khatua lodged a missing person report with Ghamapur police station in Jabalpur on January 18.

Mausami Khatua said: “CBI sent an e-mail to the general manager of the factory and summoned my husband to headquarters in Delhi at 10.30 am on January 17.” She added that on January 10, a CBI team had raided their house. “The team took him to the factory where he was questioned for three hours,” she said.

Jabalpur superintendent of police Amit Singh said: “Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The body is highly decomposed. A post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death.”

