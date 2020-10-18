Police arrest 3 for kidnapping and murder of Jabalpur transporter’s son, one dies

bhopal

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:00 IST

Jabalpur Police arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a transporter’s 13-year-old son whose dead body was found in a canal on Sunday morning. One of the accused died in a hospital during treatment on Sunday night within hours of being paraded on streets in Jabalpur, the police said.

The accused murdered the boy on Friday, within 24 hours of the kidnapping. The kidnappers claimed part of the Rs 2-crore ransom after playing the boy’s recorded voice over the phone during a call for ransom made to the transporter, said the police.

The arrested accused include Rahul alias Monu Vishwakarma, 30, who died during treatment at the hospital; Malay Rao, 25, and Karan Jaggi, 24 - all residents of Maharajapur locality under Adhartal police station in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. They looted a mobile phone from a man before executing their kidnapping plan. The accused told the police that they killed the boy as he had identified one of them.

Additional superintendent of police Gopal Khandel confirmed the death of accused Rahul alias Monu Vishwakarma. However, he didn’t give details.

Also read: Delhi doctors defer strike over salary, cite inconvenience to patients

Aditya, son of Jabalpur transporter Mukhesh Lamba, was a class 7 student and was kidnapped when he went out on Thursday evening to purchase chips from a nearby shop. His dead body was found in a canal near Bichhua village under Panagar police station, about 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna said, “The accused, Rahul alias Monu Vishwakarma, Malay Rao and Karan Jaggi, told the police during the interrogation that they committed the crime to repay loans and get rid of financial constraints. Rahul and Karan both face several criminal cases including theft, loot, attack, among others.”

The police officer said, “After identifying their target, the accused started with the recce of the transporter’s house which continued for several days. When they spotted the boy alone returning from the grocery shop on Thursday evening, they stopped their car and asked him about his father’s address as plan of their crime. They asked the boy to accompany them to his father’s house. After kidnapping the boy, they first made a call to the boy’s mother and then to his father to demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore.”

The officer said, “The kidnappers drove around in Panagar area the whole night and even stayed at a dhaba where they had dinner and also offered food to the boy. On Friday morning, they stayed in a vacant house near Rahul’s house in Maharajpur locality. In the afternoon, they hired a car and took the boy to Kundam Badhraji locality in rural area. When they stopped at a dhaba to have some snacks, the boy recognized Rahul and told him that he had been to his (boy’s) place whereupon the accused hatched a plan to kill him.”

“Before killing the boy at Jalgaon under Panagar police station, they asked the boy to say “papa jaldi aa jao (papa, come soon)” and recorded his voice on a mobile phone which they later played over the phone when they demanded the ransom again at 8 pm on Friday. When Mukesh Lamba said he could have arranged only Rs 8 lakh, the kidnapper who made the call asked him to keep the money in a bag and drop it on Sihora bypass road near Khajari-Khiriya village by 9.30 pm to get his son back safely. Mukesh did the same but boy was not to return as he had been murdered by then.”

The police officer said, “the accused were arrested on Sunday on a tip-off from informers and with the help of technology. It was on their information during the interrogation that the dead body of the boy was recovered from the canal and Rs 7.66 lakh of the ransom money was recovered. They have been booked under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) for charges including kidnapping and murder.”