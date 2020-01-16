e-paper
Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Pragya Thakur calls flying kites with pro-CAA slogans ‘slap on face of anti-nationals’

The MP flew kite with slogans emblazoned to support Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scrapping of Article 370, Ram Temple on it high

bhopal Updated: Jan 16, 2020 07:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bhopal
Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal
Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal
         

Controversial BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur made the most of Makar Sankranti festival to make a political statement through kite flying.

The MP flew kite with slogans emblazoned to support Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scrapping of Article 370, Ram Temple on it high, and described her gesture as a “slap” on the face of “anti-nationals” opposing the new law (CAA).

“This symbolises the victory of our country flying high. I am sending out best wishes on Makar Sankranti to the countrymen,” she said while flying the kite.

“The Act will stay and prevail. It is in the country’s interest,” Thakur said when she was told about Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s statement that it won’t be enforced in Madhya Pradesh.

