Scindia hits out at Chouhan govt on Preeti suicide case

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for failing to act in the Preeti Raghuvanshi suicide case, which is becoming a matter of major embarrassment for the BJP government and party.

Preeti, who claimed to be the wife of Girjesh Pratap Singh, who is the son of state PWD minister Rampal Singh, had committed suicide on March 17 morning as she was not being accepted by Rampal’s family.

There is simmering rage within the Raghuvanshi community, which claims to be the descendents of lord Ram, over this issue. Efforts are on within the community to unite and act as a pressure group to force the government to act against Rampal and his son.

At Preeti Raghuvanshi’s single-storied house in Udaipura, which incidentally is barely 50 meters away from Rampal Singh’s house, Scindia met the victim’s family members and assured them of his full support in their fight. “I am here to tell you that I will fight till the end to give justice to Preeti,” he said and added that if needed he would raise the issue in Parliament.

Talking to the media after meeting Preeti’s family members at Udaipura in Raisen district, Scindia said, “It has been over two weeks and the chief minister who talks about providing security for women at all cost has not issued one statement in this regard and neither has he taken any action.”

Scindia said there appeared to be two different rules – one for the common people and one for the big people and ministers of the government.

He said this was not only a political question, but also a question mark on the working of the police, which had failed to even register an FIR in this case.

Without naming anyone, Scindia said, “Preeti’s family members are being threatened and told to change their statement. We are with the family in their fight for justice,” he added.

The Congress has been demanding the removal of Ramlal from the cabinet and registration of case against him and his son Girjesh for abetment to suicide.

The Congress also tried to raise this issue in the state assembly during the just concluded budget session, but their efforts were stonewalled by the government. Later, the Congress marched to the governor’s house and handed over a memorandum on this issue. The party is also planning to hold a ‘Nyay Yatra” from Udaipura to Bhopal from April 5.