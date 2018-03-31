Three killed in Indore building collapse
At least 20 people are feared trapped inside, police said.bhopal Updated: Mar 31, 2018 23:46 IST
At least three people were killed after a three-storied building collapsed near Sarvate Bus stand in Indore on Saturday late evening.
According to police, the 50-year-old building housed shops, hotel and a lodge.
“Till now, five people have been rescued from the debris. They were rushed to a MY Hospital in a critical condition,” said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general of police, Indore.
At least 20 people are feared trapped inside, Mishra said.
A rescue operation is under way.