Watchman of MP hostel arrested for killing 7-year-old inmate

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 05:52 IST

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested a watchman of a government tribal boys’ hostel for allegedly murdering a 7-year-old inmate.

According to police, the deceased Suraj Kharpe who was studying in class 1 of a government middle school run by the state government for tribal boys at Piplani in Bhopal was found lying in the hostel bathroom on Wednesday evening.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem report received by police on Thursday suggested that the boy was strangulated to death.

Additional superintendent of police, Bhopal Sanjay Sahu said, “We have arrested the chowkidar (watchman) Jagdish. He has confessed to have committed the crime.”

The additional SP said, “The boy went downstairs to a toilet for urination but since there was darkness inside the toilet he started relieving himself outside the toilet. It was when the accused watchman saw him from a distance while he was making a round of the hostel to switch off lights. He threw a stick on the boy which hit him on his neck from behind and the boy fell unconscious. The watchman went near the boy and saw him lying unconscious. He thought when the boy would regain consciousness he (watchman) would catch him for his act. Hence, he strangulated the boy to death to conceal his crime.”

The deceased came from a poor family in Sehore district, 37 kilometers west of Bhopal. His brother is studying in the same school and residing in the same hostel. It was he who had spotted his brother in the bathroom when the latter didn’t return for more than 15 minutes.

The police officer said, “It was a challenge to solve the crime as there is no CCTV camera in the hostel. It was during the investigation and questioning with inmates that police got the lead about the accused’s involvement in the crime. Thus police cracked the case within 48 hours or so.”