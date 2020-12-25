e-paper
Home / Bhopal / 'In dangerous mood, will bury you': Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters

‘I will not spare wrongdoers,” Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

bhopal Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground.

While addressing people in a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Babai, Hoshangabad on Friday, Chouhan said, “Nowadays I am in a dangerous mood. I will not spare wrongdoers.”

“We (state government) are running a campaign against mafia who have constructed house, buildings by using their muscle power and influence. Mafia leave Madhya Pradesh, else I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known to anyone.”

Chouhan said, “Good governance is being implemented in the state as per the vision of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Ji. There will be rule of law in the state, not of goons and miscreants”.

Defining good governance, Chouhan said, “good governance means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe and it is happening in MP”.

He announced the construction of a huge memorial in memory of late former PM Vajpayee in Gwalior which will outline his personality, activities and life’s philosophy.

