Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All about Bikram constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 02:57 IST

Seventy one assembly constituencies across 16 districts go to the polls in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections that begin today. Bikram assembly constituency located in Patna district of Bihar that falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency is one such seat that will witness polling today.

BJP’s Anil Kumar, winner in the 2005 and 2010 editions, will take on Congress’s Siddharth.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, the BJP had lost this seat to the Congress. Though there were 16 candidates in the fray in the last elections, the fight was mainly between the Congress and the BJP. Siddharth of the Congress had been able to secure 94,088 votes and had won the election, upstaging BJP candidate Anil Kumar by a margin of 44,311 votes.

But in the 2010 elections, Bikram Assembly had voted for the BJP ‘s Anil Kumar who had secured 38,965 votes while Siddharth who was in the Lok Janshakti Party at that time had lost the seat by a margin of 2,352 votes.

Full Coverage: Bihar Assembly Election 2020

As per the 2011 census, out of a population of 429662, 88.95% is rural and 11.05% is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 20.51 and 0.04, respectively, out of total population.

The Election Commission has notified strict guidelines for distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks, and procured thousands of personal protective equipment and Covid gear. Roughly 24.5 million voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates – including eight sitting ministers.

The 71 constituencies going to vote today fall in six districts, including Naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad.

Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP in 29, Congress in 21 and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

The NDA’s chief ministerial candidate is Nitish Kumar, who is aiming for a fourth straight term, while the RJD-led mahagathbandhan’s choice is Tejashwi Yadav.

The next two phases of the polls will be held on November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.