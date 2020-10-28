e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All about Bikram constituency

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All about Bikram constituency

BJP’s Anil Kumar, winner in the 2005 and 2010 editions, will take on Congress’s Siddharth.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 02:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Election Commission has notified strict guidelines for distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks, and procured thousands of personal protective equipment and Covid gear. (Photo by Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
The Election Commission has notified strict guidelines for distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks, and procured thousands of personal protective equipment and Covid gear. (Photo by Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
         

Seventy one assembly constituencies across 16 districts go to the polls in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections that begin today. Bikram assembly constituency located in Patna district of Bihar that falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency is one such seat that will witness polling today.

BJP’s Anil Kumar, winner in the 2005 and 2010 editions, will take on Congress’s Siddharth.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, the BJP had lost this seat to the Congress. Though there were 16 candidates in the fray in the last elections, the fight was mainly between the Congress and the BJP. Siddharth of the Congress had been able to secure 94,088 votes and had won the election, upstaging BJP candidate Anil Kumar by a margin of 44,311 votes.

But in the 2010 elections, Bikram Assembly had voted for the BJP ‘s Anil Kumar who had secured 38,965 votes while Siddharth who was in the Lok Janshakti Party at that time had lost the seat by a margin of 2,352 votes.

Full Coverage: Bihar Assembly Election 2020

As per the 2011 census, out of a population of 429662, 88.95% is rural and 11.05% is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 20.51 and 0.04, respectively, out of total population.

The Election Commission has notified strict guidelines for distancing, mask wearing and temperature checks, and procured thousands of personal protective equipment and Covid gear. Roughly 24.5 million voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates – including eight sitting ministers.

The 71 constituencies going to vote today fall in six districts, including Naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad.

Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP in 29, Congress in 21 and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

The NDA’s chief ministerial candidate is Nitish Kumar, who is aiming for a fourth straight term, while the RJD-led mahagathbandhan’s choice is Tejashwi Yadav.

The next two phases of the polls will be held on November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In