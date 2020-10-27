Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Check if your name is on voter list

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:05 IST

With a day left for the first phase of election in Bihar, it is high time for voters to check whether their names are there on the voter list. A total of 71 constituencies, including Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar, will vote on October 27.

Here’s how to check names on voter list

1. Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India eci.gov.in

2. Click on ‘search name in voter list’ which will lead to a new page electoralsearch.in

3. There are two ways to check names on the voter list: one by details and the other by EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity card) number.

4. If you are searching by details, provide information like name, father’s name or husband’s name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency. Fill in the captcha text and search.

5. If you are searching by the EPIC number, you have to provide just the number.