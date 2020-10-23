e-paper
Bihar assembly election 2020: MSP only an excuse, farm laws protesters want to save middlemen, says PM Modi

Modi was referring to the demonstrations that were held across several states following the enactment of three new farm laws.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the first public rally of Bihar election at Sasaram district in Bihar on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the first public rally of Bihar election at Sasaram district in Bihar on Friday. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
         

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders protesting against three farm laws cleared by the Parliament last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said their motive was to save the middlemen and not farmers of the country.

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Sasaram, the Prime Minister said while the country found a resolution to the agri crisis and decided to eliminate the role of middlemen and brokers, those protesting were becoming a hindrance and openly favouring the latter.

Follow latest updates on Bihar elections here

He added that Mandi and minimum support price (MSP) were only excuses and the opposition leaders only wanted to save the middlemen. He also accused them of trying to create confusion when the work of transferring money into the bank accounts of farmers had begun before Lok Sabha elections last year. “Remember, before the Lok Sabha elections, when the work of giving money directly to the bank account of the farmers started, how they spread confusion,” he said.

Modi was referring to the demonstrations that were held across several states following the enactment of three farm laws - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- during the monsoon season of the Parliament last month.

Earlier the month, Congress leaders including former party president Rahul Gandhi held tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana. During the rally, Gandhi asked the government why farmers were protesting if they were happy with the news laws, as claimed by the Centre.

