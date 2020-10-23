Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition over Article 370

bihar-election

Oct 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the opposition parties for “insulting” Bihar by promising the restoration of the Constitution’s Article 370 that was nullified last year to strip Jammu & Kashmir of its special status.

“These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. And after saying this, they dare to ask for votes in Bihar. Is this not an insult for Bihar which sends its sons and daughters to the border? Tell me whether the country was not waiting for years for the abrogation of Article 370... The NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government decided to withdraw it but now the [Congress-led] UPA [United Progressive Alliance] is talking about bringing it back,” Modi said as he began his election campaign in Bihar, which goes to the polls in three phases from October 28.

Modi warned people against those “creating confusion” in Bihar. “There are some people who try to project themselves big by creating confusion. There are some new faces in it. But this will have no impact on poll outcome. People have made up their minds,” he said, without naming anyone.

Modi said all surveys are suggesting the NDA will return to power. “There are misconceptions that some new power is emerging. But I know Bihari people will not heed these claims. The people have decided to defeat those who made the state Bimaru [sick] and bring back the NDA government under [chief minister] Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Modi began his address by praising Kumar’s work in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. “Had Nitish Kumar not acted fast, the pandemic could have killed many more people in Bihar,” he said. Modi also paid tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, two top leaders from Bihar who passed away in September and October.

Modi attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance for creating a mess in Bihar. “They were angry as they were defeated in Bihar. So, they did not let Nitish Kumar work for the development. I used to attend central meetings as Gujarat chief minister. Nitishji used to tell them to not stall Bihar’s development. But they ensured Nitishji cannot work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 years,” he said.

Modi said the people who once ruled Bihar are again looking at the developing state with greed. “But Bihar must not forget who pushed them backwards. That was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state.” He said Bihar’s voters have resolved they would not let those who made the state Bimaru return to power.

Modi blamed the Grand Alliance constituents for Maoist insurgency in the state. “...strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals [Maoists] in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas.”

Modi also attacked the Opposition for misleading farmers over the farm laws passed in September. He alleged the Opposition was trying to save middlemen and brokers.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi noted Modi did not mention the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which quit the NDA ahead of the polls, in his speech. “He’s trying to ride two horses at once and wants to rule Bihar on 1 of them. He’s released an election manifesto pledging 19 lakh [1.9 million] jobs; a clear indication that BJP wants their CM [chief minister] in Bihar & retire Nitish Kumar. This is BJP & RSS’s plan,” he said.

The LJP has been attacking Nitish Kumar while pledging support for the BJP and Modi. This has prompted speculation about a tacit understanding between the BJP and LJP.