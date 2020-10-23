e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena slams BJP’s Covid vaccine promise, calls it discrimination, attempt to divide India

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena slams BJP’s Covid vaccine promise, calls it discrimination, attempt to divide India

Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson for the Sena, asked the PM, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP chief JP Nadda to clarify if non-BJP ruled states would be denied the Covid-19 vaccination drive

bihar-election Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:12 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut .
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut . (PTI)
         

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised free coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination for the people of Bihar in its election manifesto, the ally-turned-rival Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack asking if it is a new political system to divide the country on the basis of a life-saving vaccine.

Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson for the Sena and a Rajya Sabha (RS) member, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP chief JP Nadda to clarify if non-BJP ruled states would be denied the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Also read: Free vaccine promise may not violate code, say former CECs

“Does it mean that a state, where there is no BJP government, won’t get the Covid-19 vaccine? JP Nadda, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and the PM should clarify on this. The other day I heard Modi ji’s speech, where he said that the government is working on how to deliver vaccines, whenever they are available, to everybody in the country at their doorstops. But the BJP appears to have come up with a new political system, where vaccines will be only given to those who vote for the party,” Raut told media persons on Friday.

BJP’s poll promise has attracted widespread opposition from a cross-section of parties.

Raut also took umbrage at “cruel discrimination” and an attempt to divide the nation.

“Earlier, there was a slogan ‘Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom’. And now the slogan has been turned on its head as we will give you a vaccine, if you vote for us. Such type of discrimination is cruel. Is this an attempt to divide the country in the name of vaccines? First, divisions were made in the name of caste and religion and now this. This is out of line,” Raut alleged.

Shiv RS member Priyanka Chaturvedi has also been targeting the BJP over its poll promise.

In a series of tweets, Chaturvedi said, “Shouldn’t the Covid-19 vaccine be a part of a universal immunisation programme? Will vaccines be decided on the basis of BJP and non-BJP ruled states? To make this an election related issue over a humanitarian crisis is immoral and unethical,” she tweeted.

Chaturvedi, the deputy leader of the Sena in the RS and a party spokesperson, said such an announcement should raise an alarm and state governments should ask the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) to share how it would ensure equitable distribution of vaccines across the country.

tags
top news
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In