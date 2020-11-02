e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Priyanka Gandhi likely to skip campaigning in state

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Priyanka Gandhi likely to skip campaigning in state

Besides Priyanka, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot are the other star campaigners who have skipped the campaign in Bihar so far

bihar-election Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(HT archive)
         

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and the party’s star campaigner, is likely to skip the campaigning in Bihar during the ongoing three-phase assembly elections, people familiar with the development said.

She is one of the 30 star campaigners of the Congress for the Bihar polls.

Besides Priyanka, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot are the other Congress’s star campaigners, who have skipped the campaign in Bihar so far.

Though there had been several requests from Congress candidates to Priyanka to campaign for them, she is unlikely to campaign in Bihar, a party functionary said.

While Sonia and Monmohan Singh skipped the campaigning in Bihar due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Priyanka did not canvass for the party candidates, as she was busy in the by-elections to seven seats in UP on Tuesday (November 3).

Also read | Nitish govt turned cities into dumpyards, alleges Congress

“There is a one-day window on November 5, which is the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of elections to be held on November 7. However, we have no information yet whether she will campaign or not,” said the functionary quoted above.

The last time Priyanka campaigned for the party candidates outside UP was during the Jharkhand assembly elections in December last year.

“That was also the last day of campaigning for Jharkhand elections,” the functionary said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Bihar for two days from Tuesday. He will address election rallies in Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria districts in the poll-bound state’s Seemanchal region.

Rahul had held public meetings in the first two phases and Sonia addressed a virtual rally on October 27.

The list of star campaigners submitted by the Congress to the Election Commission of India (ECI) also included Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha (RS), Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the 23 dissenters, who wrote a letter to Sonia seeking an overhaul of the party, and Sachin Pilot, who had raised a banner of revolt against Rajasthan CM Gehlot.

The ECI had reduced the maximum number of campaigners for the recognised parties from 40 to 30 following concerns over large gatherings in public rallies because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the cap for unrecognised parties is 20.

The election results for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be announced on November 10.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The narrative shifts to Kashmir, Ram Temple
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
45,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths take India’s tally to 8.22 million
45,231 new Covid-19 cases, 496 deaths take India’s tally to 8.22 million
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash untraceable: NCB official
Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis
Delhi government mulls ban on sale of loose cigarettes, beedis
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In