e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Will you campaign for those who defamed Maharashtra,” Anil Deshmukh asks Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra home minister was talking about former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently joined Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

bihar-election Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (FILE PHOTO/HT)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (FILE PHOTO/HT)
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, asking him if he will campaign for former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, ‘who defamed Maharashtra.’

Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, is the BJP’s election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Pandey recently took voluntary retirement from service and joined Bihar chief minister NitishKumar’s Janata Dal (United).

“I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, a person who defamed Maharashtra,” Deshmukh said during a media interaction.

 

Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis comes in the wake of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The panel has ruled out murder in the death of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on June 14.

Pandey had been one of the most vocal voices calling for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Rajput, after a war of words between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over the parallel probe by the force’s Patna team into the case filed by the actor’s family in Patna.

He has made a series of controversial comments on the issue, including on actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in judicial custody for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput. After his voluntary retirement, Pandey was accused of using the case as ‘political capital.’

A number of leaders from Maharashtra have claimed ‘vindication’ in the wake of AIIMS panel report. While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there has been a conspiracy to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police, state minister Jayant Patil called the report a ‘slap’ for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government.

The Bihar assembly polls will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In