Bihar assembly election: GA candidate jailed before he could file nomination

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:42 IST

A Samastipur court has sent former CPI MLA and Grand Alliance’s MLA aspirant from Bachhwara assembly constituency, Awadhesh Kumar Rai, to jail for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during 2005 assembly elections in Bihar.

It is reported that Rai was going to file his nomination for the 2020 assembly polls on Saturday but he was arrested before he could do so.

Rai, secretary of Begusarai CPI, was absconding since 2005 and the court had issued non-bailable warrant against him. According to Rai’s counsel, the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Vivek Vishal, ordered his custody when the three-time former MLA surrendered before the court.

Police said the then BDO had registered a case with the Vidyapatinagar police station of the Rosera subdivision against Rai on October 22, 2005.

The administration had seized a Mahindra jeep fitted with CPI-LJP flags and posters of Rai without valid papers. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against him.

In other poll related matters, Rs 75 lakh in cash was seized in separate incidents reported from Siwan, Purnea, Ara and Supaul. The largest seizure of an amount of Rs 40 lakh was done in Purnea during a vehicle checking drive at Thana Chowk. One Manoj Kumar, who claimed to be a contractor, said he was carrying the cash in his Scorpio for distribution to labourers.

Two persons identified as Sunny Kumar Gupta and Rajan Kumar were taken into custody in Ara after police recovered Rs 20 lakh cash from them.

Supaul police seized Rs 8.47 lakh and recovered a pistol and seven live cartridges. SHO of the Kishanpur police station Suman Kumar said the seized firearm was issued in the name of one Rajiv Ranjan of Patna’s Rajiv Nagar locality.