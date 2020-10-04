Bihar assembly election: Now, Sahni’s VIP’s turn to decide future course

bihar-election

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar on Saturday, alleging that the lead party had betrayed VIP’s trust by not allotting it a reasonable number of seats to contest in the upcoming assembly polls, is likely to take a decision on its future course of action on Sunday.

The party is likely to consider its options in the view of Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) decision to go alone in Bihar polls, announced on Sunday evening.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, who emerged on Bihar’s electoral scene in 2015 as the ‘son of Mallah’, said that the central committee of his party would meet on Sunday to decide its future course.

“It was like backstabbing by the RJD. We stood solidly behind RJD in every negotiation with the hope of getting a reasonable share. But the RJD disappointed us,” said the VIP leader, while walking out of the press conference in a huff.

Leaders of the RJD and Congress were left stunned by Sahni’s dramatic exit from the GA followed by strong protests from VIP supporters, who had gathered near the meeting venue.

“It appeared to be a design to create confusion in the GA and paint RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in a bad colour. But people watched the entire incident, how Sahni went on to abuse Tejashwi. No civil society would tolerate his (Sahni’s) act,” said a senior RJD leader, pleading anonymity.

Senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh said the ‘high-voltage drama’ was a pressure tactic and was aimed to drive a harder bargain for more seats than Sahni’s party actually deserved.

A section of GA leaders questioned Sahni’s conduct and alleged that the VIP chief had already declared his intention to opt out of the coalition a few weeks ago.

“In 2015, he campaigned for the BJP. His party, VIP, was formally launched in 2018. Later, he joined the GA in 2019 and contested three seats as part of the alliance. However, his party failed to win any seat,” said an RJD leader.