Bihar Assembly Elections: JD(U) releases list of candidates

JD(U) has released its list of candidates a day after BJP released its candidates.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Janata Dal (United) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections on Wednesday. The list of candidates contains names of 115 candidates who will be fighting to lead their constituencies.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP and JD(U) had completed the seat sharing talks and it was decided that JD(U) will contest for 122 seats and its partner in coalition, BJP, will contest for 121 seats. Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest for 15 seats. BJP had also announced the first list of its candidates on Tuesday.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases. It will be held on October 28, November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

