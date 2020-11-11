e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: After close battle, BJP, JD(U) look at a balancing act in governance

Bihar Election 2020: After close battle, BJP, JD(U) look at a balancing act in governance

The NDA has a wafer-thin majority of 125 lawmakers, only three more than the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:29 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
BJP leaders celebrate the Bihar assembly election result at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.
BJP leaders celebrate the Bihar assembly election result at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awami Morcha ( Secular) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has its task cut out after it obtained a wafer-thin majority in the Bihar assembly polls.

The election results, which were delayed due to staggered counting of votes because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, were announced in the early hours on Wednesday.

The NDA has a wafer-thin majority of 125 lawmakers, only three more than the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

In the NDA, Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed, the JD (U) won 43 seats, the BJP 74, former CM Jitan Ram Majhi’s Hindustani Awami Morcha ( Secular) 4, and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party 4.

Amid speculations over BJP’s increased influence in the NDA, the Congress urged Kumar, a six-time Bihar CM, to play a larger role in national politics.

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

“Nitishji for you Bihar is now a smaller state. Come to Indian politics and help mobilise socialist and secular thinking people. Please do not allow divide and rule of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Please give it a thought,” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

The tweet comes amid wagging tongues that Kumar might be left with little room to manoeuvre following growing aspirations and demands from a section of the BJP.

A JD (U) functionary, who spoke on condition of anonymity, accepted that the going would be tough. “It will not be a smooth ride for the ruling NDA partners on the floor of the assembly,” he added.

However, other JD (U) leaders scoffed at the uneasy strain in the ties between the party and the BJP.

“The numbers might have changed, but it will not change the dynamics of the workflow and relationship. The BJP has been our trusted ally and Kumar has never faced any problem from his alliance partner in matters of governance,” said KC Tyagi, chief general secretary, JD (U).

The BJP also downplayed Singh’s comment. “He has just lost in Madhya Pradesh bypolls. As a result, he is trying to vent his frustration. His plea has no meaning,” said Union minister Ravishankar Prasad.

However, JD (U) and BJP leaders accepted that the wafer-thin majority meant that the new government would have to take steps in a calculated and calibrated manner. “Perhaps, populist policies need to be addressed more rigorously,” said Tyagi.

Political observers also agreed that the wafer-thin majority would make life difficult for the ruling NDA. “They will face difficulty in governance. It remains to be seen how they will tackle the questions raised by the opposition. The government will be on its toes,” said Shaibal Gupta, member-secretary of Patna-based Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI).

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In