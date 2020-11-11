Bihar Election 2020: After close battle, BJP, JD(U) look at a balancing act in governance

bihar-election

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awami Morcha ( Secular) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has its task cut out after it obtained a wafer-thin majority in the Bihar assembly polls.

The election results, which were delayed due to staggered counting of votes because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, were announced in the early hours on Wednesday.

The NDA has a wafer-thin majority of 125 lawmakers, only three more than the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

In the NDA, Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed, the JD (U) won 43 seats, the BJP 74, former CM Jitan Ram Majhi’s Hindustani Awami Morcha ( Secular) 4, and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party 4.

Amid speculations over BJP’s increased influence in the NDA, the Congress urged Kumar, a six-time Bihar CM, to play a larger role in national politics.

“Nitishji for you Bihar is now a smaller state. Come to Indian politics and help mobilise socialist and secular thinking people. Please do not allow divide and rule of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Please give it a thought,” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

The tweet comes amid wagging tongues that Kumar might be left with little room to manoeuvre following growing aspirations and demands from a section of the BJP.

A JD (U) functionary, who spoke on condition of anonymity, accepted that the going would be tough. “It will not be a smooth ride for the ruling NDA partners on the floor of the assembly,” he added.

However, other JD (U) leaders scoffed at the uneasy strain in the ties between the party and the BJP.

“The numbers might have changed, but it will not change the dynamics of the workflow and relationship. The BJP has been our trusted ally and Kumar has never faced any problem from his alliance partner in matters of governance,” said KC Tyagi, chief general secretary, JD (U).

The BJP also downplayed Singh’s comment. “He has just lost in Madhya Pradesh bypolls. As a result, he is trying to vent his frustration. His plea has no meaning,” said Union minister Ravishankar Prasad.

However, JD (U) and BJP leaders accepted that the wafer-thin majority meant that the new government would have to take steps in a calculated and calibrated manner. “Perhaps, populist policies need to be addressed more rigorously,” said Tyagi.

Political observers also agreed that the wafer-thin majority would make life difficult for the ruling NDA. “They will face difficulty in governance. It remains to be seen how they will tackle the questions raised by the opposition. The government will be on its toes,” said Shaibal Gupta, member-secretary of Patna-based Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI).