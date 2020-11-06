Bihar election 2020: JD(U) heavyweight Veena Bharti locked in battle with RJD in Triveniganj

bihar-election

Triveniganj is among 78 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections, on November 7. The seat is reserved for candidates of Scheduled Caste and located in Supaul district.

Veena Bharti of Janata Dal (United) is the present MLA of Triveniganj (SC) Legislative Assembly. She had defeated Anant Kumar Bharti of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) by a huge margin of over 52,000 votes.

In Saturday’s polls, Veena is in direct fight with Santosh Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

As per the estimates of 2011 census, the entire population of 4,29,361 in Triveniganj is rural. Out of the total population, the ratio of Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) is 18.53 and 0.69, respectively.

As many as 403 polling stations have been set up for 2,85,969 registered voters. The number includes 1,48,325 male voters, 1,37,638 female voters and six third gender voters.

In 2015 Assembly elections, there were 2,58,549 registered voters out of which 60.45% people had exercised their franchise.

The election in Bihar is the first major electoral exercise to take place after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. It is being held amid strict Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The voting is being held in three phases. The first phase took place on October 28 and the second was held on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.