bihar election 2020
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore, Hathua

Bihar Election Results 2020: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore, Hathua

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Votes will be counted in Bihar on Tuesday after the third and final round of voting held last Saturday
Votes will be counted in Bihar on Tuesday after the third and final round of voting held last Saturday
         

Votes will be counted in Bihar on Tuesday after the third and final round of voting held last Saturday. The Election Commission’s officials said the state recorded enthusiastic polling despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The 243 constituencies will come together to decide the fate of the existing NDA coalition government in the state. A party or alliance will have to win 122 seats to rule the state until 2025.

The six assembly seats under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency - Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore and Hathua - voted in the second phase of the state assembly elections on November 3. The voter turnout totalled to 54.72 per cent, a dip from 57.79 per cent in 2015.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Baikunthpur assembly election 2020 result updates: Bihar’s Baikunthpur is expected to see whether the BJP’s Mithilesh Tiwari can bring the party victory again this year against the Grand Alliance’s Prem Shankar Prasad.

Barauli assembly election 2020 result updates: Barauli which was won by an RJD candidate in 2015 is a stronghold especially under Ram Pravesh Rai, Reyazul Haque Urf Raju from RJD is leading by a margin of 1207 votes over BJP’s Rai.

Gopalganj assembly election 2020 result updates: Gopalganj, which polled its votes in the second phase, will see a close contest between the BSP, INC, and BJP this year. Anirudh Prasad Alias Sadhu Yadav of BSP is trailing in his seat with a margin of 492 votes.

Kuchaikote assembly election 2020 result updates: Kuchaikote constituency will be picking its MLA between JD(U)’s Amrendra Kumar Pandey, Congress’ Kali Prasad Pandey, and LJP’s Ravi Pandey. Amrendra Kumar Pandey is leading by a margin of 1269 votes.

Bhore assembly election 2020 result updates: Bhore constituency will see a litmus test after a bitter fight broke over this seat which has traditionally gone to Congress but was handed over to Left and RJD this time around. JD(U)’s Sunil Kumar is leading with 1542 votes, according to early trends

Hathua assembly election 2020 result updates: It will also have to be seen if Hathua will go to the JD(U) again this time as it witnesses a strong contest from the Grand Alliance. Hathua is seeing RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Singh leading with a margin of 874 votes.

The Bihar assembly polls, seen as a mammoth exercise by political experts, are the first in the country to be conducted by the Election Commission amid a raging coronavirus disease outbreak. The commission had introduced several guidelines keeping the viral contagion in consideration. During the polling exercise, people were instructed to wear a mask during all election-related activities and thermal screening of everyone involved in the election exercises is being carried out by EC officials. In a departure from the previous polling practices, only 1,000 voters exercised their franchise at a particular booth, instead of 1,500.

