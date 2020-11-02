Bihar election 2020: Second phase of polling on Tuesday; Tejashwi Yadav among candidates in fray

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:45 IST

As many as 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts will go to polls on Tuesday in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election. The first phase of voting took place on October 28.

Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting on 56, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 46 and Janata Dal (United) on 43.

Among the candidates in the fray is RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. He is contesting from the Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. He is pitted against Satish Kumar Yadav, whom Tejashwi had defeated in the 2015 Assembly elections to regain the seat for his party.

However, all eyes will be on Parsa constituency in Saran district where Tejashwi’s father-in-law Chandrika Roy, who joined JD(U) from RJD, is contesting against Chhote Lal Ray of the RJD.

Other constituencies include Sarairanjan, Patna Sahib constituency, Nalanda, Bankipur, Gopalganj, Barauli, Maner, Sheohar and Maharajganj.

Voters can cast their votes between 7 am to 6 pm for all constituencies except Naxal affected seats. In eight Naxal-affected constituencies, voting will be held only between 7 am to 4 pm.

As the elections are being held amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has mandated face masks, hand sanitizers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process.

It also laid down guidelines for each polling station, including sanitization a day before the poll, markers for social distancing, putting up of Covid-19 awareness posters, and availability of hand gloves.

Bihar went for the first phase of elections on October 28 which witnessed 55.69 per cent polling. The last of the three phases will be held on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

