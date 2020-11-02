e-paper
Bihar election 2020: Who will emerge victorious in Hilsa?

Bihar election 2020: Who will emerge victorious in Hilsa?

Barring Hilsa, represented by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Shakti Singh Yadav, and Biharsharif, five of the seven Assembly constituencies of Nalanda district were won by Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) in 2015.

hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VVPAT and EVM machines being dispatched under the watch of security personnel from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Monday.
VVPAT and EVM machines being dispatched under the watch of security personnel from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly election, in Patna on Monday.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The stage is set for second and perhaps the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.

Voting will take place in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts. Among these constituencies is Hilsa which comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.

What happened in 2015?

Barring Hilsa, represented by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Shakti Singh Yadav, and Biharsharif, five of the seven Assembly constituencies of Nalanda district were won by Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) in 2015.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,79,713 registered voters. Of them, 1,47,927 were male voters and 1,31,779 were female voters. Hilsa recorded 53.49 per cent voting.

There were 16 candidates in the fray in Hilsa in 2015. RJD’s Yadav defeated Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Deepika Kumari by a margin of 26,076 votes.

Yadav got a total of 72,347, while Deepika Kumari secured 46,271 votes. RJD bagged 48.39 per cent of the votes and the LJP received 30.95 per cent.

In 2010, JD(U) candidate Usha Sinha had defeated LJP candidate Rina Devi by 13,202 votes. Hilsa assembly seat has not been any party’s bastion.

