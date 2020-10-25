e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election candidate shot dead, two held

Bihar election candidate shot dead, two held

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the upcoming Bihar elections, the officials said.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.
The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said. (File Photo (Representative Image))
         

Janata Dal Rashtrawadi party leader Sri Narayan Singh, was shot dead at Hathsar village in Bihar’s Sheohar district, and two people have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the upcoming Bihar elections, the officials said.

The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

“The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested investigation Is going on...Around five to six people were involved in the firing,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said.

tags
top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In