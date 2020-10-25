Bihar election candidate shot dead, two held

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:20 IST

Janata Dal Rashtrawadi party leader Sri Narayan Singh, was shot dead at Hathsar village in Bihar’s Sheohar district, and two people have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place under Purnahiya police station when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the upcoming Bihar elections, the officials said.

The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

“The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested investigation Is going on...Around five to six people were involved in the firing,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said.