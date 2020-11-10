Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting updates for Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar

bihar-election

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections has begun. People of Bihar voted to elect their representatives for the six assembly seats of Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar on October 28.

Follow the updates given below to know the latest position of parties in the six assembly seats of Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar:

Nokha assembly election 2020 result updates:

Dehri assembly election 2020 result updates:

Karakat assembly election 2020 result updates:

Goh assembly election 2020 result updates:According to very early trends, Bhim kumar Singh of RJD is leading. Manoj Kumar of BJP was winner in 2015.

Obra assembly election 2020 result updates: According to initial trends, Rishi kumar of RJD is leading. Birendra Kumar Sinha of RJD was winner in 2015

Nabinagar assembly election 2020 result updates:

What happened in 2015 Bihar assembly election for these seats:

Nokha

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 15 candidates were there in the fray from Nokha constituency. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Anita Devi won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janta Party’s Rameshwar Prasad by a margin of 22,998 votes.

Dehri

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, there were 15 candidates in the fray from Dehri constituency. It was a close contest with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mohammad Iliyas Hussain winning the election upstaging Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Jitendra Kumar @ Rinku Soni by a margin of just 3,898 votes.

Karakat

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Karakat constituency had 12 candidates in the fray. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Sanjay Kumar Singh won the election by upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Rajeshwar Raj by a margin of 12,119 votes for this seat.

Goh

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 21 candidates were in the fray for the Goh Assembly seat. It was a close contest with Bharatiya Janta Party’s Manoj Kumar winning the election upstaging Janata Dal (United)’s Doctor Ranvijay Kumar by a margin of just 7,672 votes.

Obra

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Obra constituency had 18 candidates in the fray. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Birendra Kumar Sinha won the election by upstaging Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Chandra Bhushan Verma by a margin of 11,396 votes.

Nabinagar

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 16 candidates were in the fray for the Nabinagar Assembly seat. It was a close contest with Janata Dal (United)’s Virendra Kumar Singh winning the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Gopal Narayan Singh by a margin of 5,261 votes.

Employment was an important issue for the voters during Bihar polls this year. Both RJD-led Grand Alliance and BJP, a part of the NDA along with the ruling JD(U) promised jobs for youth in the state. Parties tried to lure youth with promise of jobs because of the sheer number of young voters and their demand for education and employment opportunities. ECI data showed, that out of 729 million voters in Bihar, over 50% belong to the age group between 18 and 39.