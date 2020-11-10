Bihar election results 2020: Moods fluctuate in Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s residences

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:30 IST

The distance between 1, Anne Marg, the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 10, Circular Road, the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is barely 200 metres.

The changing mood at the two power centres since morning reflected the fluctuating fortunes in the counting of votes in the Bihar assembly election.

After the exit polls projected the return of the Grand Alliance, there was understandable confidence in the RJD camp and that reflected in the crowd, including that of a large number of media persons outside 10, Circular Road.

But as the trends began to show the NDA at an advantage in a keenly fought contest, the media persons started moving towards Nitish Kumar’s residence, which had been quiet since the morning. But the chief minister preferred to remain inside and nobody was allowed there, barring a couple of leaders who moved in after the trend started getting clearer.

The fluctuating mood was also apparent on the Veerchand Patel road, where all the party offices are located. Activities at the BJP and JD-U offices gradually picked up, as the actual counting did not seem to reflect the exit polls.

However, at the RJD office as well as Tejaswhi’s residence, the enthusiastic supporters were not ready to give up. “Just wait, the counting is on and things will change. Tejashwi will be the CM,” said Ramesh Kumar, a young RJD supporter who was at 10, Circular since morning.

At the JD-U office people started arriving with drums. “It is a matter of joy. Nitish Kumar is the leader Bihar wants and needs. NDA is the winner and Nitish Kumar is the CM candidate,” said a group, chanting “Bihar me bahar hai, Nitishe Kumar hai”.

At the BJP office also, the enthusiasm was palpable. “The final results will give a clear majority to the NDA and largest party status to the BJP. What NDA has done for the state is getting reflected through votes,” said BJP leader Rakesh Kumar.