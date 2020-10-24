e-paper
Bihar polls: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate shot at in Sheohar district, 1 held

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to ANI, one person has been arrested even as Singh was admitted to a hospital.
Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party’s candidate Narayan Singh was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district in Bihar, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. According to ANI, one person has been arrested even as Singh was admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

