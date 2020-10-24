Bihar polls: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate shot at in Sheohar district, 1 held

Bihar polls: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate shot at in Sheohar district, 1 heldbihar-election Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:21 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party’s candidate Narayan Singh was shot at in Hathsar village of Sheohar district in Bihar, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. According to ANI, one person has been arrested even as Singh was admitted to a hospital.
More details are awaited.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics