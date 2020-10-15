e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Congress releases 2nd list of 49 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Congress releases 2nd list of 49 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna
The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday included candidates for 49 assembly segments.

In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

 

The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini from the Bihariganj seat in Madhepura.

The Congress has also fielded former Bihar chief minister Abdul Gafoor’s grandson Asif Gafoor from Gopalganj and AICC secretary ChandanYadav from Beldaur seat in Khagaria. The state youth Congress chief Gunjan Patel has been fielded from the Nalanda seat.

The party will contest 70 seats in the elections, while its alliance party RJD will contest 144 seats. Besides, a total of 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties—CPI-ML (19), CPI (6), CPM (4)—to contest.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Morris, Udana’s late hitting lifts RCB to 171/6
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Morris, Udana’s late hitting lifts RCB to 171/6
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In