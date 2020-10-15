Congress releases 2nd list of 49 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:53 IST

The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The list released on Thursday included candidates for 49 assembly segments.

In its first list, the Congress had covered 21 assembly segments. With the latest announcement, the grand-old party has named all the candidates contesting on 70 seats as part of the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

Second list of 49 Congress candidates for #BiharElections and one Lok Sabha bye-election for Valmiki Nagar Seat announced: Congress pic.twitter.com/iDQue9Lh6p — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The party fielded actor-turned-politician and former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv from the Bankipur seat in Patna and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini from the Bihariganj seat in Madhepura.

The Congress has also fielded former Bihar chief minister Abdul Gafoor’s grandson Asif Gafoor from Gopalganj and AICC secretary ChandanYadav from Beldaur seat in Khagaria. The state youth Congress chief Gunjan Patel has been fielded from the Nalanda seat.

The party will contest 70 seats in the elections, while its alliance party RJD will contest 144 seats. Besides, a total of 29 seats have been allocated to three Left parties—CPI-ML (19), CPI (6), CPM (4)—to contest.