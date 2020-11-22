e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Five-day Bihar assembly session to begin from November 23

Five-day Bihar assembly session to begin from November 23

On the first two days, all the 243 newly elected members of the Bihar Assembly will be administered oath by the pro-tem Speaker.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the new Assembly, RJD is the largest party with 75 members, while the Grand Alliance has 110 seats.
In the new Assembly, RJD is the largest party with 75 members, while the Grand Alliance has 110 seats.(HT Photo)
         

The inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Vidhan Sabha will be held from November 23-27. The Nitish Kumar cabinet, in its first meeting on November 17, gave its nod to the five-day session.

On the first two days, all the 243 newly elected members of the Bihar Assembly will be administered the oath by the pro-tem Speaker.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s name has been recommended for the post of pro-tem Speaker. Once approved by the Raj Bhawan, Manjhi, who won the election from Imamganj, will be administered oath by governor Phagu Chouhan.

On the third day of the session, there will be the governor’s address. The fourth day will feature discussion on the governor’s address and the government’s reply on it.

On the fourth day, the Nitish government will seek a trust vote. On the fifth and last day, the supplementary budget will be placed before the House.

As it is the inaugural session, it will be a joint sitting of both the Houses, featuring the members of both the Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Bihar Legislative Council. Bihar is one among only seven states having a bi-cameral legislature.

In the new Assembly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the largest party with 75 members, while the Grand Alliance has 110 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 125 seats, including 74 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An independent candidate has also extended its support to it.

There are seven others, including five members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In