Fodder scam: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in jail as Dumka treasury case still pending

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:05 IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam.

The case concerned withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury during the year 1992-93, when the RJD leader was the chief minister of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav will not be free despite the bail being granted as he has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in connection to the Dumka treasury embezzlement case. The Dumka case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by officials from Animal Husbandry Department between the years 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the CM of undivided Bihar.

The RJD leader and former union minister has been convicted in three cases related to the fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is under treatment Jharkhand’s premier Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) as he has been suffering from ‘Type 2’ diabetes and hypertension. He is a chronic kidney patient.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s has been convicted in six cases in connection to misappropriation of public funds and there have been varying sentences awarded in these cases. He has been in prison since 2017. Lalu Prasad Yadav when was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years, 5 years and 14 years of jail terms in three fodder scam cases

Lalu Prasad Yadav is concurrently serving these jail terms. He was granted bail in Deoghar treasury case by the Jharkhand High Court in December 2013 in one of the fodder scam cases on grounds that he had served half of the 3.5 years of imprisonment awarded to him.

He will not be directly associated with the Bihar polls which will be held in three phases starting October 28. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been banned from contesting polls and disqualified from Parliament.