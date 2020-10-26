In Bihar’s Mohania constituency, BJP keeps its faith in sitting MLA

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:24 IST

Mohania is another rural assembly seat that comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency will vote in the first phase of the Bihar assemble election on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

The constituency in Kaimur (Bhabua) district is reserved seat for Scheduled Castes candidates

In 2015, the constituency had 2,48,440 registered voters. Out of the total electorate, 1,32,096 were male voters and 1,16,344 were female voters. Mohania recorded 56 per cent voting.

There were 14 candidates in the fray in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. Mohania was among the 53 seats that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won in that election. BJP’s Niranjan Ram won the election defeating Sanjay Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 7,581 votes.

Niranjan Ram got a total of 60,911 votes, while Sanjay Kumar secured 53,330 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ram Raj Ram secured 9,921 votes. The voter turnout was 56.6 per cent .The BJP bagged 43.32 per cent of the votes and the congress got 37.93 per cent while the BSP finished with just 7.06 per cent.

In 2010, Janata Dal (United) candidate Chhedi Paswan had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Niranjan Ram by mere 2,525 votes. Both Paswan and ram subsequently joined the BJP.

The BSP and the Janata Dala (United) won the Mohania assembly twice before 2015.

The BJP will be fighting to retain the Mohania assembly constituency and have once again nominated sitting MLA Niranjan Ram for the contest on October 28.

This time, Niranjan Ram is up against Sangita Kumari of the RJD.

The time, Mohania has an electorate of 2,62,868 including 1,38,091 men, 1,24,774 women and 3 third gender voters.

No party has ever had a stranglehold in Mohania and eight different parties have won seat so far in different assembly elections. The Congress has recorded the most number of victories with five between 1962 and 1985. Between 1977 and 2005, the Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal, the BSP and the RJD won the seat. In 2005 and 2010, the JD (U) won the seat before the BJP emerged the last winner in 2015.